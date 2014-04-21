NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep buying following a strong rally last week and ahead of a heavy week of corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12 points or 0.07 percent, to 16,420.54, the S&P 500 gained 0.89 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,865.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.013 points or 0.17 percent, to 4,102.529.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)