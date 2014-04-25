NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a number of bellwether names, including Amazon and Ford, fell following their quarterly results, overshadowing positive numbers from Microsoft.

Amazon shares fell 7.5 percent to $310.80, while Ford was off 3.1 percent at $15.82. Microsoft, a Dow component, rose 1.1 percent to $40.29.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.49 points, or 0.32 percent, at 16,448.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.91 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,873.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.07 points, or 0.68 percent, at 4,120.27. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Peter Galloway)