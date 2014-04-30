BRIEF-Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant
* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stocks opened on Wednesday after data showed the economy grew at a sharply lower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, but gains in private payrolls kept losses in check.
EBay Inc, which reported results late Tuesday, added to the Nasdaq's decline, falling 5.2 percent to $51.67.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.80 points, or 0.10 percent, at 16,519.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.39 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,873.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.86 points, or 0.46 percent, at 4,084.69. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Says appointed GN Bajpai as chairman in place of Prashant Jhawar Source text: [Usha Martin Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company, in their meeting held on April 25, 2017, have appointed Mr. G N Bajpai as the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board of the Company, in place of Mr. Prashant Jhawar, with immediate effect. In view of this, Mr. Prashant Jhawar has ceased to be the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board o