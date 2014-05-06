NEW YORK May 6 Wall Street edged lower at the open on Tuesday as investors hesitated to push the market higher, with major indexes near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to 16,495.23, the S&P 500 lost 3.86 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,880.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.116 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,126.939. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)