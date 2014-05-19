BRIEF-Sat Industries allots 10 mln shares to promoters
Says alloted 10 million shares to promoters
NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, on the heels of back-to-back weekly declines for the S&P 500 as investors grew cautious over stock valuations with indexes near record levels amid mixed economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.34 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,454.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,874.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,082.63.
Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers - has started the operations of ammonia, urea and abc plants after the annual maintenance activities