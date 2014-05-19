NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, on the heels of back-to-back weekly declines for the S&P 500 as investors grew cautious over stock valuations with indexes near record levels amid mixed economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.34 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,454.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,874.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,082.63.

