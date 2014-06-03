NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Tuesday after the S&P and Dow closed at a record high and ahead of data on April durable goods and factory orders.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.43 points or 0.24 percent, to 16,704.2, the S&P 500 lost 5.14 points or 0.27 percent, to 1,919.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.22 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,222.98.

