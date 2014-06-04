NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as data on the labor market came in weaker than expected, giving investors reason to sell with indexes near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.2 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,690.14, the S&P 500 lost 4.77 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,919.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.37 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,220.71.

