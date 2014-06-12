US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Thursday as disappointing data gave investors few reasons to buy, even after the S&P 500's biggest one-day drop in three weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.15 points or 0.05 percent, to 16,834.73, the S&P 500 lost 1.58 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,942.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.73 points or 0.16 percent, to 4,325.20. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss