UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock edged higher at the open on Friday as some positive corporate news supported markets, though ongoing violence in Iraq limited the gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.72 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,752.91, the S&P 500 gained 2.71 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,932.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.52 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,312.15. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Fixes typographical error in lede) By Anusha Ravindranath April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as continued relief from the outcome of the first phase of French elections supported appetite for assets such as stocks and developing market foreign exchange. In Asia, ringgit and rupiah moved higher after they reopened following market holidays. The ringgit was the region's top gainer, hitting a five-month peak. The Taiwan dollar r