NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors continued to watch the ongoing tension in Iraq, which many worry could lead to elevated oil prices for an extended period.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.79 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,738.95, the S&P 500 lost 3.12 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,933.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.34 points or 0.15 percent, to 4,304.31. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)