Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, following a six-day rally in the benchmark S&P 500, as upbeat manufacturing data in China was offset by soft readings on business activity in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,944.06, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,962.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,370.13. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years