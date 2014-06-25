NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as the latest economic data came in below expectations, giving investors further reasons to take profits amid ongoing tension in Iraq.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.16 points or 0.05 percent, to 16,809.97, the S&P 500 lost 1.81 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,948.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.78 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,341.58. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)