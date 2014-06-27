NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Friday, with materials weighing the most after DuPont lowered its quarterly and yearly outlooks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.4 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,827.73, the S&P 500 lost 2.97 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,954.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.73 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,375.32.

