NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. stocks kicked off the third quarter with a higher open on Tuesday, after a report showed China's factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months, and ahead of U.S. data expected to show manufacturing continued to grow.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.32 points or 0.14 percent, to 16,849.92, the S&P 500 gained 4.29 points or 0.22 percent, to 1,964.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.04 points or 0.41 percent, to 4,426.22. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)