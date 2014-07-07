NEW YORK, July 7 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday in a modest pullback from record levels as investors held off from making big plays ahead of the of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.96 points or 0.38 percent, to 17,003.3, the S&P 500 lost 5.81 points or 0.29 percent, to 1,979.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.29 points or 0.25 percent, to 4,474.63. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)