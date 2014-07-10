NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks slid at the open on Thursday weighed by a slump in European shares on concern over the health of Portugal's top listed bank and following weak data out of Italy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 153.9 points or 0.91 percent, to 16,831.71, the S&P 500 lost 17.75 points or 0.9 percent, to 1,955.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.01 points or 1.47 percent, to 4,354.02.

The S&P financial sector fell 1.2 percent.

