NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday after notching three declines in the prior four sessions, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst week since April.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.13 points or 0.05 percent, to 16,906.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 point to 1,964.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.08 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,405.29. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)