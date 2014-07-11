European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday after notching three declines in the prior four sessions, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst week since April.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.13 points or 0.05 percent, to 16,906.94, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 point to 1,964.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.08 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,405.29. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
