NEW YORK, July 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, boosted by the latest flurry of merger activity as well as strong earnings from Citigroup Inc.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.48 points or 0.41 percent, to 17,013.29, the S&P 500 gained 6.98 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,974.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.69 points or 0.56 percent, to 4,440.18.

Citigroup rose 3.3 percent to $48.57 in early trading. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by)