US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, boosted by the latest flurry of merger activity as well as strong earnings from Citigroup Inc.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.48 points or 0.41 percent, to 17,013.29, the S&P 500 gained 6.98 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,974.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.69 points or 0.56 percent, to 4,440.18.
Citigroup rose 3.3 percent to $48.57 in early trading. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.