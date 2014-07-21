NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Monday as developments in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip look to dominate trading amid a thin economic calendar.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.84 points or 0.36 percent, to 17,038.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.84 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,972.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,419.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)