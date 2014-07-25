GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday following back-to-back record high closes on the S&P 500, weighed by declines in Amazon and Visa after the companies reported earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.71 points or 0.53 percent, to 16,993.09, the S&P 500 lost 6.93 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,981.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.98 points or 0.58 percent, to 4,446.13.
Amazon was the largest decliner on the S&P 500, down nearly 12 percent.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.