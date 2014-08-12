NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks opened down slightly as uncertainty continued to swirl around the situation in Ukraine, with energy shares leading the decline on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.95 points or 0.18 percent, to 16,540.03, the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,933.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.32 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,395.01.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)