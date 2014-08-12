BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks opened down slightly as uncertainty continued to swirl around the situation in Ukraine, with energy shares leading the decline on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.95 points or 0.18 percent, to 16,540.03, the S&P 500 lost 3.54 points or 0.18 percent, to 1,933.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.32 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,395.01.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.