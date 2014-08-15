US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with major indexes on track for a second week of gains, as traders bet there would be no immediate escalation in the tense situations in Ukraine or Iraq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,744.72, the S&P 500 gained 4.81 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,959.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,479.83. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.