SE Asia Stocks-Steady; Singapore logs fourth straight month of gains

By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarte