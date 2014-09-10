(Corrects to show day as Wednesday, not Monday)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with investors finding few incentives to jump back into the market even after a recent string of declines that included its worst drop since Aug. 5 in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.65 points or 0.03 percent, to 17,018.52, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,989.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.12 points or 0.07 percent, to 4,555.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)