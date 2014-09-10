US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
(Corrects to show day as Wednesday, not Monday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, with investors finding few incentives to jump back into the market even after a recent string of declines that included its worst drop since Aug. 5 in the previous session.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.65 points or 0.03 percent, to 17,018.52, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points or 0.07 percent, to 1,989.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.12 points or 0.07 percent, to 4,555.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss