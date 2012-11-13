NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S. stocks pared initial declines and the Dow briefly turned positive on Tuesday, led by gains in Home Depot after the home improvement retailer posted solid quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 9.02 points, or 0.07 percent, to 12,806.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.74 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,377.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 13.49 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,890.77.