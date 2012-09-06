NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock indexes briefly pared gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 45 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11.75 points.