Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks pared early gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite slightly negative as a drop in Intel shares weighed on the technology sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.42 points or 0.43 percent, to 15,201.26. The S&P 500 gained 6.29 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,638.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,477.92.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)