NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks pared early gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite slightly negative as a drop in Intel shares weighed on the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.42 points or 0.43 percent, to 15,201.26. The S&P 500 gained 6.29 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,638.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,477.92.