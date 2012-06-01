NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stock index futures fell
sharply on Friday as U.S. job growth in May was the weakest in a
year and employers added far fewer jobs in the prior two months
than previously reported, another blow to investors beset by
worries about global growth.
S&P 500 futures fell 28.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 197
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 48 points.