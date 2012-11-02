NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October and the jobless rate ticked higher as more workers restarted job hunts, a hopeful sign for a lackluster economy.

S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 39 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 5.5 points.