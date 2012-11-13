NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as strong results from Home Depot helped markets rebound from recent weakness generated by fears about the year-end "fiscal cliff," which investors see as a threat to U.S. economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.58 points, or 0.52 percent, to 12,881.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.05 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,387.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,905.74.