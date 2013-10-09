NEW YORK Oct 9 The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes turned positive, hitting session highs in afternoon trade on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.88 points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,828.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.43 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,659.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.12 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,685.71.