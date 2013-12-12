NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stock index futures rebounded after earlier declines to turn positive as investors digested a flurry of data, including weekly jobless claims and retail sales.

S&P 500 futures rose 1.3 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 6 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3.25 points.