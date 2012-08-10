Indian shares end lower after shedding early gains
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.
NEW YORK Aug 10 The S&P 500 was on track for a fifth straight week of gains o n F riday, edging higher in the late afternoon as traders continued to support the index around the key 1,400 level.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 15.78 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,180.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.54 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,403.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,015.94.
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)