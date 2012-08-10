NEW YORK Aug 10 The S&P 500 was on track for a fifth straight week of gains o n F riday, edging higher in the late afternoon as traders continued to support the index around the key 1,400 level.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 15.78 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,180.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.54 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,403.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,015.94.