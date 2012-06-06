June 6 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

** CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.77, up 5 pct

The company is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

** MORGAN STANLEY, $13.42, up 4 pct

The company is considering selling a stake in its commodities unit, CNBC television reported on Wednesday, as regulatory pressures weigh on the outlook for the business.

** UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, $56.97, up 2 pct

The company said it was raising its dividend by more than 30 percent and would seek to buy back more of its shares.

** FACEBOOK INC, $26.22, up 1 pct

The company is making it easier for advertisers to reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to marketers.

** TEMPUR-PEDIC INTERNATIONAL, $25.24, down 42 pct

** SELECT COMFORT CORP, $19.73, down 24 pct

Tempur-Pedic lost more than 40 percent of its value after it was caught napping by fast-moving rivals in the specialty market it once dominated, forcing it to slash its full-year forecast.

** MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CORP, $28.93, down 18 pct

The specialty bedding retailer's quarterly sales missed analysts' expectations and it forecast weak second-quarter sales on Tuesday.

** IRON MOUNTAIN INC, $31.30, up 10 pct

At least two brokerages raised their price targets on Iron Mountain Inc's stock after the document storage company said it will convert to a real estate investment trust.

** NEWS CORP, $18.90, up 2 pct

** WALT DISNEY CO, $45.27, up 1 pct

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has bought out Walt Disney Co's 50 percent stake in Asian joint venture ESPN STAR Sports (ESS) for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said on Wednesday, ending a 16-year partnership in the region.

** HOME DEPOT INC, $49.57, up 1 pct

The company on Wednesday expanded its share buyback plan for the year by $500 million and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

** BARNES & NOBLE INC, $16.00, down 1 pct

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle has divested most of his stake in the company, leaving him with 0.9 percent of the U.S. bookstore chain's shares.

** HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC, $2.04, up 20 pct

The home builder returned to a quarterly profit as a 25 percent increase in home deliveries boosted revenue.

** ANCESTRY.COM INC, $25.55, up 13 pct

Shares of the company jumped 16 percent on Wednesday, on a media report that the family-history research website was putting itself up for sale.