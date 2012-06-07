June 7 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
** XENOPORT INC, Wednesday close $6.07, up 7 pct
premarket
Drugmaker XenoPort Inc and its partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc
said the U.S. health regulator approved their drug for a
nerve pain disorder that may cause disability in some people.
** NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP, Wednesday close
$28.15, down 15 pct premarket
The company posted a second-quarter loss as a warranty
reserve to repair early 2010 and 2011 vehicles drove up costs,
and the truck maker cut its full-year earnings outlook.
** SRI/SURGICAL EXPRESS INC, Wednesday close $3.77
Synergy Health Plc said it would buy U.S. based
SRI/Surgical Express Inc to increase its presence in the world's
largest healthcare market and expand its reach out of the
struggling UK and European economies.
** J.M. SMUCKER CO, Wednesday close $76.05
The maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee reported
fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped
by higher prices and acquisitions in its coffee business.
** GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS INC, Wednesday
close $24.52
The company is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about
developing drinks for its Keurig brewers that it hopes could aid
the health of consumers and company margins, a senior executive
said.