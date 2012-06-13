June 13 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Wednesday:

** DELL INC, $12.43, up 4 pct

The No. 2 PC maker aims to raise its target on dividends and share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its corporate software and services business is on track to grow by an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016.

** SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO, $39.49, down 8 pct

The company said it would fall short of its full-year outlook as demand for its potting soil and plant seeds failed to take off during the peak gardening season in the United States.

** CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, $53.51, down 11 pct

The convenience store operator reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates on lower gasoline margins and higher operating expenses

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $34.88, up 3.2 pct

The bank's chief executive, Jamie Dimon, defended the intent of the portfolio behind its recent multibillion-dollar trading loss, telling lawmakers it was a genuine hedge that would make the firm a lot of money if a credit crisis hit.

** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, $63.80, up 1.1 pct

The company said it expects the $19.7 billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes to slightly boost profit this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as previously expected.

** ZYNGA INC, $5.10, up 2.4 pct

Evercore Partners upgraded Zynga's stock to "equal-weight" from "under weight," saying the social gaming company is likely to benefit from new game releases expected later this month.

** NIELSEN HOLDINGS NV, $27.48, down 1 pct

The company lowered its full-year revenue forecast range, citing "changes in operating conditions" for its international business.

** CONSTANT CONTACT INC, $16.98, down 13 pct

The online marketing company said it bought privately owned SinglePlatform for $65 million in cash and cut its full-year earnings forecast.

** KIT DIGITAL INC, $3.77, up 12 pct

The company said it is in talks with several parties who have expressed interest in buying the video technology provider.

** COFFEE HOLDING COMPANY INC, $6.16, down 15 pct

The company reported its second-quarter results on Wednesday.

** CURTISS-WRIGHT, $31.00, up 3 pct

The company said it has canceled participation in an industry conference due to an unanticipated business matter.

** CAREER EDUCATION CORP, $5.80, down 7 pct

The for-profit education company said an accrediting agency issued a show-cause notice following the discovery of improper placement determination practices at some of its colleges.