June 14 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

** SMITHFIELD FOODS INC, Wednesday close $19.57

The packaged meat maker reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by lower margins in its fresh pork business.

** AOL INC, Wednesday close $27.10

Shareholders vote on Thursday on whether to hold course on the one-time Internet giant's strategy to gradually become an ad-driven media destination or to shake up the company in line with an activist investor's demands.

** COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP, Wednesday close $87.43

The company said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit from joint venture partner Comercial Mexicana for 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million).

** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP, Wednesday close $73.54

The company raised its dividend 11.5 percent. [ID:nASA04CQQ ]

** KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL, Wednesday close $13.16

The executive search company reported a lower quarterly profit as expenses rose, and forecast first-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations.

** JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, Wednesday close $0.93, up 20 pct premarket

The company said it could buy back up to $100 million of its shares before the end of September.

** ARKANSAS BEST CORP, Wednesday close $10.96

The company said it will buy logistics company Panther Expedited Services from private equity firm Fenway Partners for $180 million including debt.

** WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC, Wednesday close $8.99

The largest U.S. motor homes maker posted a rise in quarterly profit due to more wholesale deliveries of towable products and price increases.

** ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, Wednesday close $31.79

Jefferies downgraded Adobe to 'hold' saying it sees near-term revenue shortfalls for the Photoshop software maker due to promotional pricing and competition from free, Web-based tools.