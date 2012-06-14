June 14 Some U.S. stocks on the move on
Thursday:
** QUEST SOFTWARE INC, $25.03, up 9 pct
The company said a strategic bidder had made an offer of
about $2.15 billion in cash, outbidding an earlier offer of
nearly $2 billion by a private investment firm.
** INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, $14.68, up 11 pct
The slot-machine maker announced a stock-repurchase program
of up to $1 billion.
** EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP, $97.67, up 8 pct
Several brokerage firms including Citigroup and Barclays on
Thursday raised their price targets on the company after its
artificial heart valve got positive reviews from a U.S. advisory
panel.
** AOL INC, $25.29, down 7 pct
Shareholders re-elected the company's eight-member board of
directors, handing a defeat to activist hedge fund Starboard
Value, which had sought to unseat three directors.
** SMITHFIELD FOODS INC, $18.21, down 7 pct
The packaged meat maker reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly results, hurt by lower margins in its fresh pork
business.
** COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP, $89.66, up 3 pct
The company said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake
in its Mexican unit from joint venture partner Comercial
Mexicana for 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million).
** LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP, $3.84, down 14.5 pct
The chipmaker cut its second-quarter revenue and margin
outlook, prompted mainly by a shaky semiconductor market in
Europe.
** KROGER, $21.19, up 4 pct
The biggest U.S. supermarket chain reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales at identical
supermarkets beat analysts' projections, and the company raised
its full-year profit forecast.
** FXCM Inc, $12.34, up 6 pct
The online foreign exchange trading services provider will
buy a 50 percent stake in privately held market-making and
trading company Lucid Markets for about $176 million, net of
cash, to boost FXCM's institutional business.
** JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, $1.10, up 18 pct
The company said it could buy back up to $100 million of its
shares before the end of September.
** ARKANSAS BEST CORP, $11.50, down 5 pct
The company said it will buy logistics company Panther
Expedited Services from private equity firm Fenway Partners for
$180 million.
** WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC, $9.36, up 4 pct
The largest U.S. motor homes maker posted a rise in
quarterly profit due to more wholesale deliveries of towable
products and price increases.
** ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, $31.61, down 0.5 pct
Jefferies downgraded Adobe to "hold" saying it sees
near-term revenue shortfalls for the Photoshop software maker
due to promotional pricing and competition from free, Web-based
tools.