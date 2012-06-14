June 14 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Thursday:

** QUEST SOFTWARE INC, $25.03, up 9 pct

The company said a strategic bidder had made an offer of about $2.15 billion in cash, outbidding an earlier offer of nearly $2 billion by a private investment firm.

** INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY, $14.68, up 11 pct

The slot-machine maker announced a stock-repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

** EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP, $97.67, up 8 pct

Several brokerage firms including Citigroup and Barclays on Thursday raised their price targets on the company after its artificial heart valve got positive reviews from a U.S. advisory panel.

** AOL INC, $25.29, down 7 pct

Shareholders re-elected the company's eight-member board of directors, handing a defeat to activist hedge fund Starboard Value, which had sought to unseat three directors.

** SMITHFIELD FOODS INC, $18.21, down 7 pct

The packaged meat maker reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by lower margins in its fresh pork business.

** COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP, $89.66, up 3 pct

The company said it would buy the remaining 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit from joint venture partner Comercial Mexicana for 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million).

** LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP, $3.84, down 14.5 pct

The chipmaker cut its second-quarter revenue and margin outlook, prompted mainly by a shaky semiconductor market in Europe.

** KROGER, $21.19, up 4 pct

The biggest U.S. supermarket chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales at identical supermarkets beat analysts' projections, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

** FXCM Inc, $12.34, up 6 pct

The online foreign exchange trading services provider will buy a 50 percent stake in privately held market-making and trading company Lucid Markets for about $176 million, net of cash, to boost FXCM's institutional business.

** JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, $1.10, up 18 pct

The company said it could buy back up to $100 million of its shares before the end of September.

** ARKANSAS BEST CORP, $11.50, down 5 pct

The company said it will buy logistics company Panther Expedited Services from private equity firm Fenway Partners for $180 million.

** WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC, $9.36, up 4 pct

The largest U.S. motor homes maker posted a rise in quarterly profit due to more wholesale deliveries of towable products and price increases.

** ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, $31.61, down 0.5 pct

Jefferies downgraded Adobe to "hold" saying it sees near-term revenue shortfalls for the Photoshop software maker due to promotional pricing and competition from free, Web-based tools.