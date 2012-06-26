June 26 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

NEWS CORP Monday close $20.08, up 5.6 pct premarket

The company is considering splitting into two to separate its publishing assets from its more lucrative entertainment business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FACEBOOK INC Monday close $32.06, up 0.9 pct premarket

The social networking website named Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as a director on Monday, elevating the first woman to a board that includes seven men.

COCA-COLA CO Monday close $74.77

The world's largest soft-drinks maker plans to invest $5 billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the Indian capital on Tuesday.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP Monday close $84.25

Striking workers from the Fort Worth, Texas, plant where Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, builds F-16 and F-35 fighter planes will vote on Thursday on whether to accept a new contract agreed to by a key union and management late Saturday, the union said.

COINSTAR INC Monday close $65.39, down 4.3 pct premarket

The Redbox kiosks owner, which bought NCR Corp's DVD assets, lowered its full-year profit forecast to factor in charges related to the acquisition.

LDK Solar Co Ltd Monday close $2.02, down 6 pct premarket

The supplier of wafers and cells to the solar market warned of difficult market conditions ahead after lower selling prices sent the Chinese firm to a deeper-than-expected first-quarter loss on Tuesday.

H.B. FULLER CO Monday close $28.73

The specialty chemicals maker's quarterly profit beat market estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives business.