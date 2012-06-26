June 26 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
NEWS CORP Monday close $20.08, up 5.6 pct premarket
The company is considering splitting into two to separate
its publishing assets from its more lucrative entertainment
business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
FACEBOOK INC Monday close $32.06, up 0.9 pct
premarket
The social networking website named Chief Operating Officer
Sheryl Sandberg as a director on Monday, elevating the first
woman to a board that includes seven men.
COCA-COLA CO Monday close $74.77
The world's largest soft-drinks maker plans to invest $5
billion in India by 2020, Chairman Muhtar Kent said in the
Indian capital on Tuesday.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP Monday close $84.25
Striking workers from the Fort Worth, Texas, plant where
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, builds F-16
and F-35 fighter planes will vote on Thursday on whether to
accept a new contract agreed to by a key union and management
late Saturday, the union said.
COINSTAR INC Monday close $65.39, down 4.3 pct
premarket
The Redbox kiosks owner, which bought NCR Corp's DVD
assets, lowered its full-year profit forecast to factor in
charges related to the acquisition.
LDK Solar Co Ltd Monday close $2.02, down 6 pct
premarket
The supplier of wafers and cells to the solar market warned
of difficult market conditions ahead after lower selling prices
sent the Chinese firm to a deeper-than-expected first-quarter
loss on Tuesday.
H.B. FULLER CO Monday close $28.73
The specialty chemicals maker's quarterly profit beat market
estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast
citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives business.