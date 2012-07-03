July 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
MICROSOFT CORP, Monday close $30.56, down 2 pct
premarket
Microsoft admitted its largest acquisition in the Internet
sector was effectively worthless and wiped out any profit for
the last quarter, as it announced a $6.2 billion charge to write
down the value of an online advertising agency it bought five
years ago.
GOOGLE, Monday close $580.47
The company has offered to settle antitrust charges
following an ultimatum by EU regulators investigating its
business practices, in a move that could stave off a hefty fine.
APPLE INC, Monday close $592.52, up 0.25 premarket
A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a request by Samsung
Electronics Co to lift a ban on U.S. sales of its
Galaxy Tab 10.1, another setback for the South Korean firm in
its tablet patent battle with iPad maker Apple.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP, Monday close $46.35
Oslo may seem far removed from Chicago, but the downgrade of
a Norwegian lender's debt rating last fall led U.S.-based
Northern Trust to step in with $69.7 million of support for two
of its money market funds.
BOEING, Monday close $73.18
The U.S. planemaker hiked its 20-year market forecast,
predicting demand for 34,000 new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion,
on growth in emerging regions and as airlines seek efficient new
planes to counter high fuel costs.
BLACKROCK, Monday close $169.63
The U.S. investment manager is buying Swiss Re's
European private equity arm, marking the second deal for a
private equity fund manager in as many days as sellers contend
with a new regulatory landscape and tough trading.
M*MODAL, Monday close $12.93
Technology services firm M*Modal agreed to be acquired in an
all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the
private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co.