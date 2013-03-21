March 21 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:
STOCK INDEX FUTURES SIGNAL FLAT TO LOWER OPEN
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to lower open on
Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.03
percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures down 0.3 percent at 0917 GMT.
** ORACLE CORP, Wednesday close $35.765, down 8 pct
premarket
The world's No. 3 software maker blamed its rapidly
expanding salesforce for a severe miss in third-quarter software
sales and warned that its ailing hardware business will lose
more ground this quarter.
Separately, Blackstone Group LP, which is weighing an
offer for Dell Inc, is making an aggressive push to
recruit Oracle President Mark Hurd to be the chief executive of
the world's No. 3 PC maker, a person familiar with the situation
said on Wednesday.
** APPLE INC, Wednesday close $452.08
Intertrust Technologies Corp, a software firm owned by a
group that includes Sony Corp and Royal Philips Electronics,
said on Wednesday it has sued Apple for infringing 15 patents
relating to security.
** GUESS INC, Wednesday close $26.95, down 5.2 pct
after market
** TILLY'S INC, Wednesday close $13.76, down 10 pct
after market
** PACIFIC SUNWEAR OF CALIFORNIA INC, Wednesday
close $2.44
The apparel retailers forecast first-quarter results
significantly below analysts' estimates as they battle flagging
consumer demand due to a sluggish economy and higher payroll
taxes.
** GOOGLE INC, Wednesday close $814.708
YouTube said 1 billion unique users were now visiting the
video-sharing website every month, or nearly one out of every
two people on the Internet.
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Wednesday close $16.17
The company said in an annual report filed on Wednesday that
fixing its performance could take more time than it initially
believed and suggested that any change in its strategy could be
expensive.
** JABIL CIRCUIT INC, Wednesday close $19.48, down
4.5 pct after market
The contract electronics maker forecast third-quarter
results that fell short of Wall Street expectations as its
largest customer Apple gets ready for product transitions.
** IHS INC, Wednesday close $109.29
The publisher of Jane's Defence Weekly reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on a 13 percent rise
in subscription income, but said customers continued to delay
spending decisions on its non-subscription
services.
** SCHOLASTIC CORP, Wednesday close $31.07
The chidren's books publisher reported a bigger quarterly
loss on lower sales of its "Hunger Games" trilogy and higher
investments in digital initiatives.
** NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC, Wednesday close $13.24
The consumer finance company said on Wednesday that it had
retained an independent financial advisor to assist in
evaluating possible strategic alternatives. The company also
said it had received an unsolicited offer from a potential
third-party acquirer.
** TUMI HOLDINGS INC, Wednesday close $23.84, down
10 pct after market
The luxury handbag maker reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by a 15 percent increase in costs related
to online promotions and store expansions..
Citigroup trimmed its price target on the stock to $25 from
$26.
** AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC,
Wednesday close $14.66
The real estate investment trust on Wednesday said it had
offered to buy unlisted Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc for
$5.7 billion in cash and stock, sending American Realty's stock
up more than 5 percent.
** CME GROUP INC, Wednesday close $62.03
The largest U.S. futures exchange operator said it plans to
sell the building that houses its grain exchange in Kansas City,
Missouri, and may also sell the building which houses its energy
trading floor in New York.
** ST. JUDE MEDICAL INC, Wednesday close $41.96
A clinical trial evaluating the company's implantable
device, used to prevent stroke in patients who have a common
congenital heart defect, failed to achieve its main goal.
** BOEING CO, Wednesday close $85.37
The company plans to conduct two flight tests of its
revamped 787 battery system, possibly as soon as the end of the
week, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
** DELTA AIR LINES INC, Wednesday close $17.07
The company is in talks to purchase small and wide-body jets
from Airbus and Boeing in deals potentially
worth about $6 billion at list prices, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Wednesday close $22.92, down
1.48 pct premarket
The company's Chairman Ray Lane and several other directors
narrowly kept their seats on the board as shareholders conveyed
their displeasure over the botched $11 billion acquisition of
British software firm Autonomy Plc.
** VISA INC, Wednesday close $159.33
Visa Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested on Wednesday
that the payment network may impose a fee on digital wallet
operators like PayPal, following rival MasterCard Inc.
** TESORO CORP, Wednesday close $58.88
Union representatives of workers at Tesoro's Hawaii refinery
on Wednesday delivered petitions to the state's governor asking
that he help find a buyer for the plant.