WALL ST FLAT AFTER JOBLESS CLAIMS, HOUSING DATA TO COME
U.S. stock index futures were little changed as jobless
claims last week were in line with expectations and investors
awaited data on the housing and manufacturing sectors. S&P 500
futures were flat and in line with fair value, Dow Jones
industrial average futures were up 15 points while Nasdaq
100 futures fell 2.5 points.
** ORACLE CORP, Wednesday close $35.765, down 8 pct
premarket
The world's No. 3 software maker blamed its rapidly
expanding salesforce for a severe miss in third-quarter software
sales and warned that its ailing hardware business will lose
more ground this quarter.
Separately, Blackstone Group LP, which is weighing an
offer for Dell Inc, is making an aggressive push to
recruit Oracle President Mark Hurd to be the chief executive of
the world's No. 3 PC maker, a person familiar with the situation
said on Wednesday.
** YAHOO INC, Wednesday market close $22.10, up 2
pct premarket
Oppenheimer raised its rating on the company's stock to
"outperform" from "perform" and raised its price target by $5 to
$27, partly on the assumption that Alibaba will complete its IPO
within the next year, benefiting Yahoo, which has a 24 percent
stake in the Chinese company.
** AIRGAS INC, Wednesday close $103.35, down 5 pct
premarket
The industrial gas supplier said weaker-than-expected sales
suggested that it may miss the lower end of its fourth-quarter
earnings forecast by 4 percent.
** PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC, Wednesday close
$17.40, up 5.1 pct premarket
The apparel retailer's fourth-quarter profit beat estimates,
helped by sales growth and lower promotions in its Golf
lifestyle apparel, Laundry by Shelli Segal and namesake brands.
** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, Wednesday close $22.92
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent on
Thursday, amid shareholder displeasure over the company's $11
billion acquisition of British software firm Autonomy Plc.
** APPLE INC, Wednesday close $452.08
Intertrust Technologies Corp, a software firm owned by a
group that includes Sony Corp and Royal Philips Electronics,
said on Wednesday it has sued Apple for infringing 15 patents
relating to security.
** KB HOME, Wednesday close $21.57, up 2 pct
premarket
The fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder reported a
smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss and a jump in new home
orders.
** GUESS INC, Wednesday close $26.95, down 5.2 pct
after market
** TILLY'S INC, Wednesday close $13.76, down 10 pct
after market
** PACIFIC SUNWEAR OF CALIFORNIA INC, Wednesday
close $2.44
The apparel retailers forecast first-quarter results
significantly below analysts' estimates as they battle flagging
consumer demand due to a sluggish economy and higher payroll
taxes.
** GOOGLE INC, Wednesday close $814.708
YouTube said 1 billion unique users were now visiting the
video-sharing website every month, or nearly one out of every
two people on the Internet.
Separately, Google's Chrome and Android operating systems
will remain separate products but could have more overlap,
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said, a week after the two came
under a single boss.
** J.C. PENNEY CO INC, Wednesday close $16.17, up
2.04 pct premarket
The company's bondholders who last month claimed the
retailer had breached a covenant of a bond indenture withdrew
and rescinded their notice of default on March 18, the company
said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Separately, Penney said in an annual report filed on
Wednesday that fixing its performance could take more time than
it initially believed and suggested that any change in its
strategy could be expensive.
** ASTRAZENECA, Wednesday close $46.18, up 2.3 pct
premarket
The company's new chief executive announced another 2,300
job cuts in sales and administration on Thursday as he set out
his stall for turning round the struggling drugmaker and
returning it to growth.
** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, Wednesday close $63.80,
down 1.4 pct premarket
The trendy Canadian retailer said it expected its
earnings to drop in the current quarter, hurt by a recall of
yoga pants deemed to be too transparent.
** JABIL CIRCUIT INC, Wednesday close $19.48, down
4.5 pct after market
The contract electronics maker forecast third-quarter
results that fell short of Wall Street expectations as its
largest customer Apple gets ready for product transitions.
** INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC, Wednesday close $495.87,
up 3 pct premarket
The company's Board authorized Intuitive to repurchase an
additional $1 billion of its outstanding common stock. Intuitive
expects to fund the repurchase through cash and investments.
** IHS INC, Wednesday close $109.29
The publisher of Jane's Defence Weekly reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on a 13 percent rise
in subscription income, but said customers continued to delay
spending decisions on its non-subscription
services.
** SCHOLASTIC CORP, Wednesday close $31.07, down 11
pct premarket
The children's books publisher cut its full-year forecast
for the second time as sales of its "Hunger Games" trilogy
remained lower than last year's and customers continued to delay
spending on its educational products.
** NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC, Wednesday close $13.24
The consumer finance company said on Wednesday that it had
retained an independent financial advisor to assist in
evaluating possible strategic alternatives. The company also
said it had received an unsolicited offer from a potential
third-party acquirer.
** TUMI HOLDINGS INC, Wednesday close $23.84, down
10 pct after market
The luxury handbag maker reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by a 15 percent increase in costs related
to online promotions and store expansions..
Citigroup trimmed its price target on the stock to $25 from
$26.
** AMERICAN REALTY CAPITAL PROPERTIES INC,
Wednesday close $14.66
The real estate investment trust on Wednesday said it had
offered to buy unlisted Cole Credit Property Trust III Inc for
$5.7 billion in cash and stock, sending American Realty's stock
up more than 5 percent.
** CME GROUP INC, Wednesday close $62.03
The largest U.S. futures exchange operator said it plans to
sell the building that houses its grain exchange in Kansas City,
Missouri, and may also sell the building which houses its energy
trading floor in New York.
** ST. JUDE MEDICAL INC, Wednesday close $41.96
A clinical trial evaluating the company's implantable
device, used to prevent stroke in patients who have a common
congenital heart defect, failed to achieve its main goal.
** BOEING CO, Wednesday close $85.37
The company plans to conduct two flight tests of its
revamped 787 battery system, possibly as soon as the end of the
week, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
** DELTA AIR LINES INC, Wednesday close $17.07
The company is in talks to purchase small and wide-body jets
from Airbus and Boeing in deals potentially
worth about $6 billion at list prices, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** VISA INC, Wednesday close $159.33
Visa Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested on Wednesday
that the payment network may impose a fee on digital wallet
operators like PayPal, following rival MasterCard Inc.
** TESORO CORP, Wednesday close $58.88
Union representatives of workers at Tesoro's Hawaii refinery
on Wednesday delivered petitions to the state's governor asking
that he help find a buyer for the plant.