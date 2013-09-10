(Corrects link to market report)

Sept. 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

FUTURES CLIMB ON ROSY CHINA DATA, EASING SYRIA FEARS

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth day of gains, following another batch of rosy economic data out of China and as expectations eased about a Western military strike against Syria.

S&P 500 futures rose 8.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 76 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 19 points.

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Monday close $3.69, up 2 pct premarket

The chipmaker, targeting new markets as personal computer sales decline, unveiled chips designed to run slot machines, factory robots, airport signs, medical equipment and other devices.

** NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC, Monday close $16.70, down 28 pct premarket

The company said on Monday that a lower dose of its experimental drug to treat a rare movement disorder did not meet the main goal of a mid-stage clinical study.

Cowen and Co cut its price target on the stock to $19 from $20 while MKM Partners cut its target to $13.50 from $17.00 and Oppenheimer to $15 from $19.

** L&L ENERGY INC, Monday close $2.89, up 15 pct after market

The coal miner's first-quarter profit more than doubled as production was boosted by the acquisition of two mines in China in November. Production rose 54 percent to 228,000 tons in the quarter.

** FIVE BELOW INC, Monday close $41.04, up 14 pct after market

The specialty value retailer reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter due to a 6.6 percent increase in same-store sales. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

** PVH CORP, Monday close $132.11, down 4.4 pct after market

The maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothes gave a third-quarter sales and profit forecast that was below analysts' estimates. The company characterized the global environment as "challenging".

** BLACKBERRY LTD, Monday close $11.53, down 4 pct premarket

The Canadian company's biggest shareholder has approached several large Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Monday close $50.46, down 1 pct premarket

The threat of generic copies of the company's best-selling lung drug Advair finally making it to the market in the United States hit confidence in the drugmaker.

** MICROSOFT CORP, Monday close $31.65, up 1 pct premarket

At least three of the top 20 investors in the company want a turnaround expert to succeed Steve Ballmer as chief executive. They have urged the technology giant's board to consider Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally and Computer Sciences Corp Chief Executive Mike Lawrie for the job, several sources familiar with the matter said.

** MCDONALD'S CORP, Monday close $96.45

The fast food chain reported a better-than-expected 1.9 percent rise in global sales at established restaurants in August, boosted by stronger sales in Europe. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)