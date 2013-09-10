(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s; for the Morning News Call newsletter, link.reuters.com/nex49s)

Sept. 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

FUTURES CLIMB ON ROSY CHINA DATA, EASING SYRIA FEARS

U.S. stock index futures rose, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth day of gains, following another batch of rosy economic data out of China and as expectations eased about a Western military strike against Syria. S&P 500 futures were up 0.65 percent, Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 0.62 percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.7 percent.

** APPLE INC, Monday close $506.17, up 0.5 pct premarket

Apple is expected to introduce a cheaper version of the iPhone on Tuesday, bringing one of the industry's costliest smartphones within reach of the masses in poorer emerging markets.

** MCDONALD'S CORP, Monday close $96.45, up 1 pct premarket

The fast food chain reported a better-than-expected 1.9 percent rise in global sales at established restaurants in August, boosted by stronger sales in Europe.

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Monday close $3.69, up 2 pct premarket

The chipmaker, targeting new markets as personal computer sales decline, unveiled chips designed to run slot machines, factory robots, airport signs, medical equipment and other devices.

** MODEL N INC, Monday close $14.73, down 38 pct premarket

The revenue management software maker forecast revenue for the year ending September 2014 below analysts' estimates on Monday. Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus and JP Morgan cut their ratings on the stock on Tuesday.

Analysts at Stifel said the company did not clearly articulate a plan to cut expenses. Raymond James analysts said a return to revenue growth could be delayed well into 2015 unless the company quickly improved sales execution.

** NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC, Monday close $16.70, down 28 pct premarket

The company said on Monday that a lower dose of its experimental drug to treat a rare movement disorder did not meet the main goal of a mid-stage clinical study. Cowen and Co cut its price target on the stock to $19 from $20 while MKM Partners cut its target to $13.50 from $17.00 and Oppenheimer to $15 from $19.

** HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC, Monday close $24.74, down 9.5 pct premarket

The construction products supplier reported a wider quarterly loss for the second quarter due to expenses associated with debt restructuring. The company also forecast fiscal 2013 results below analysts' estimates.

** STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC, Monday close $25.04, down 4 pct premarket

The company, which finances and manages commercial mortgage loans, said it was offering 25 million shares in an underwritten public offering.

** L&L ENERGY INC, Monday close $2.89, up 15 pct after market

The coal miner's first-quarter profit more than doubled as production was boosted by the acquisition of two mines in China in November. Production rose 54 percent to 228,000 tons in the quarter.

** FIVE BELOW INC, Monday close $41.04, up 14 pct after market

The specialty value retailer reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter due to a 6.6 percent increase in same-store sales. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

** PVH CORP, Monday close $132.11, down 4.4 pct after market

The maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothes gave a third-quarter sales and profit forecast that was below analysts' estimates. The company characterized the global environment as "challenging".

** BLACKBERRY LTD, Monday close $11.53, down 4 pct premarket

The Canadian company's biggest shareholder has approached several large Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Monday close $50.46, down 1 pct premarket

The threat of generic copies of the company's best-selling lung drug Advair finally making it to the market in the United States hit confidence in the drugmaker.

** MICROSOFT CORP, Monday close $31.65, up 1 pct premarket

At least three of the top 20 investors in the company want a turnaround expert to succeed Steve Ballmer as chief executive. They have urged the technology giant's board to consider Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally and Computer Sciences Corp Chief Executive Mike Lawrie for the job, several sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)