Sept. 10 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

FUTURES CLIMB ON ROSY CHINA DATA, EASING SYRIA FEARS

U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on pace for a sixth day of gains, following further upbeat economic data from China and as an alternative solution emerged to a possible Western military strike against Syria. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 percent.

** ALAMOS GOLD INC, $15.59, down 4 pct (10:03 a.m. ET)

** GOLDCORP INC, $27.98, down 4 pct

** SEABRIDGE GOLD INC, $12.90, down 5 pct

** ENDEAVOUR SILVER, $4.62, down 6 pct

** YAMANA GOLD INC, $10.59, down 5 pct

Gold prices fell further on Tuesday after Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. strikes, while uncertainty over the timing and pace of U.S. monetary stimulus also weighed.

** TOWER FINANCIAL CORP, $23.00, up 47 pct (9:31 a.m. ET)

Old National Bancorp said it would buy Tower Financial in a stock-and-cash deal, valuing the bank holding company at about $107.7 million.

** CONAGRA FOODS INC, $31.75, down 5 pct (10:06 a.m. ET)

The company estimated first-quarter profit below analysts' expectations due to weak sales in its consumer foods business, which includes Chef Boyardee canned pasta, Hunt's sauces and Slim Jim beef jerky.

** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, $164.24, up 2.9 pct (10:02 a.m. ET)

** VISA INC, $182.18, up 2 pct

** NIKE INC, $66.73, up 2 pct

** ALCOA INC, $8.07

** BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $14.61, up 0.8 pct

** HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, $22.16, down 0.8 pct

Goldman Sachs, Visa and Nike will replace Alcoa, Bank of America and Hewlett-Packard as components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, effective Sept. 23.

** AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, $2.81, up 10 pct (10:01 a.m. ET)

The biotechnology company said it has entered into a collaboration with Biogen Idec to develop and commercialize novel small molecules for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The collaboration includes funding by Biogen.

** CHEMOCENTRYX INC, $6.47, down 21 pct (9:58 a.m. ET)

The biopharmaceutical company said its experimental drug for treating a diabetic kidney disease reduced the level of protein in the urine. Interim data from a mid-stage trial of the drug, CCX140, showed patients getting 5 mg doses for two weeks had a 12 percent reduction in urine protein levels. High levels of protein in the urine is a sign of kidney damage.

Investment website SeekingAlpha.com said investors might have been expecting a reduction of 20 percent or more.

** NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC, up 22 pct (10 a.m. ET)

Medical device maker NanoString Technologies Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its breast-cancer test, Prosigna, to assess the risk of the cancer relapsing. Prosigna testing services are expected to be available through qualified U.S. clinical laboratories in the first quarter of 2014, the company said.

** MODEL N INC, $10.20, down 31 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)

The revenue management software maker forecast revenue for the year ending September 2014 below analysts' estimates on Monday. Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus and JP Morgan cut their ratings on the stock on Tuesday.

Analysts at Stifel said the company did not clearly articulate a plan to cut expenses. Raymond James analysts said a return to revenue growth could be delayed well into 2015 unless the company quickly improved sales execution.

** NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC, $11.44, down 31 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)

The company said on Monday that a lower dose of its experimental drug to treat a rare movement disorder did not meet the main goal of a mid-stage clinical study. Cowen and Co cut its price target on the stock to $19 from $20 while MKM Partners cut its target to $13.50 from $17.00 and Oppenheimer to $15 from $19.

** URBAN OUTFITTERS INC, $38.25, down 10 pct (9:57 a.m. ET)

The teen apparel chain said in a regulatory filing on Monday that percentage growth in its same-store net sales, including online sales, was trending in the mid-single digit in the current quarter. This forecast missed analysts' estimates. Janney Capital Markets analyst Adrienne Tennant cut the price target on the stock to $46 from $52, saying she expected the 9 percent growth of the second quarter to continue into this quarter.

** CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC, $2.49, up 5 pct (9:56 a.m. ET)

Roth Capital Partners reinstated its "buy" rating on the medical device maker's stock with a $10 price target, saying positive data from the trials on Cytori's cell therapy for chronic ischemic heart failure would boost its U.S. profile.

** CROCS INC, $13.09, down 4 pct (9:55 a.m. ET)

The maker of colorful clogs cut its revenue and profit forecasts for the quarter ending Sept. 30, citing weakness in its Americas business.

** MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD, $12.94, up 3 pct (9:53 a.m. ET)

J.P. Morgan Securities upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "overweight" from "neutral", saying the company's product development and execution over the last 18 months has spurred growth in its mobile/wireless and storage markets. The brokerage, expecting the company to control costs, raised its price target on the stock to $16 from $14.

** PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC, $48.47, up 3.3 pct (9:52 a.m. ET)

The security software maker on Monday reported better-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter, citing a rise in demand for its appliances and contributions from more recurring subscription and maintenance services. At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the stock.

** HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC, $22.14, down 10.5 pct (9:51 a.m. ET)

The construction products supplier reported a wider quarterly loss for the second quarter due to expenses associated with debt restructuring. The company also forecast fiscal 2013 results below analysts' estimates.

** STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC, $24.19, down 3 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)

The company, which finances and manages commercial mortgage loans, said it was offering 25 million shares in an underwritten public offering.

** L&L ENERGY INC, $3.06, up 5.5 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)

The coal miner's first-quarter profit more than doubled as production was boosted by the acquisition of two mines in China in November. Production rose 54 percent to 228,000 tons in the quarter.

** FIVE BELOW INC, $47.12, up 15 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)

The specialty value retailer reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter due to a 6.6 percent increase in same-store sales. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

** PVH CORP, $126.17, down 4.4 pct (9:48 a.m. ET)

The maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothes gave a third-quarter sales and profit forecast that was below analysts' estimates. The company characterized the global environment as "challenging".

** BLACKBERRY LTD, $11.01, down 4 pct (9:47 a.m. ET)

The Canadian company's biggest shareholder has approached several large Canadian investment funds about forging a deal to take the smartphone maker private, but the proposal is still "an airy-fairy, 'what if' kind of thing," according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

** MICROSOFT CORP, $32.05, up 1 pct (9:47 a.m. ET)

At least three of the top 20 investors in the company want a turnaround expert to succeed Steve Ballmer as chief executive. They have urged the technology giant's board to consider Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally and Computer Sciences Corp Chief Executive Mike Lawrie for the job, several sources familiar with the matter said.

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, $3.81, up 3 pct (9:41 a.m. ET)

The chipmaker, targeting new markets as personal computer sales decline, unveiled chips designed to run slot machines, factory robots, airport signs, medical equipment and other devices.

** GULFPORT ENERGY CORP, $61.61, down 4 pct (10:05 a.m. ET)

The oil and gas producer cut its third-quarter production forecast to 12,250-12,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 14,000-15,000 boepd, citing pipeline infrastructure delays and higher-than-anticipated downtime. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Kirti Pandey)