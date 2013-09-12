(For more market insights, including options activity, click on ; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

Sept 12 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

FUTURES EDGE LOWER AFTER 7-DAY RUN; DATA ON TAP

U.S. stock index futures slipped, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a seven-day winning streak ahead of labor market data that may influence investor opinion on the possibility the Federal Reserve may soon begin to trim its stimulus measures. S&P 500 futures were down 1.1 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures were down 6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 1.5 points.

** ARCH COAL INC, Wednesday close $5.11

** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close $6.65

** JAMES RIVER COAL CO, Wednesday close $2.30

** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, Wednesday close $18.69

** WALTER ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $15.32

China unveiled comprehensive new measures to tackle air pollution, with plans to slash coal consumption and close polluting mills, factories and smelters, but experts said implementing the bold targets would be a major challenge.

** REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC, Wednesday close $48.21

** LORILLARD INC, Wednesday close $44.08

** ALTRIA GROUP INC, Wednesday close $35.41

U.S. cigarette makers lost a bid to reduce payments to nine states that were part of a landmark 1998 tobacco settlement, an arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday.

** VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close $79.81, up 3 pct after market

** AMETEK INC, Wednesday close $44.43, up 1.3 pct after market

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Wednesday close $3.82, down 1.3 pct after market

** SAIC Inc, Wednesday close $14.77

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices and SAIC in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.

** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $45.04, up 1 pct premarket

Shares of Facebook rose more than 3 percent to a new high on Wednesday, valuing the world's No. 1 social network at $106 billion, as investors focused on its recent mobile advertising advances and the potential to expand ad revenue into new areas.

** SANOFI SA, Wednesday close $49.21, down 2 pct premarket

The French drugmaker said it would withdraw its U.S. application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide to wait for results from an ongoing cardiovascular patient study. The decision will delay the drug's launch in the world's biggest market.

** VERA BRADLEY INC, Wednesday close $19.45, down 9 pct after market

The women's handbag and accessories retailer forecast third-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as it expects its gross margin to decline due to increased promotional activity. The company also lowered its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

** PANDORA MEDIA INC, Wednesday close $21.38, up 5 pct after market

The online streaming music company named former Microsoft Corp executive and venture capitalist Brian McAndrews as president, chairman and CEO on Wednesday. McAndrews, 54, replaces Joe Kennedy who announced in March he was leaving Pandora.

** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Wednesday close $38.77, down 14 pct after market

The retailer reported lower-than-expected results for the second quarter and lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing difficult macro trends in the apparel industry.

** LOCKHEED MARTIN, Wednesday close $126.57

The U.S. defence company is looking to make more technology acquisitions in Britain and Australia after buying UK technology firm Amor Group. Lockheed's IT division, one of the biggest players in the U.S. cyber market where it provides services to the military and intelligence services, announced the Amor deal late on Wednesday and said there would be more to come.

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Wednesday close $53.26

The biggest U.S.-based bank may settle probes by U.S. regulators into its credit card debt collection practices and sales of identity-theft products within weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan had previously disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product investigations. Reuters' source, who declined to be identified by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for months but have heated up recently.

** TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Wednesday close $110.43

A company executive said the pay TV operator lost subscribers during a month-long blackout of CBS Corp in three major markets, while the broadcast network's CEO said it suffered no financial harm from rate dispute.

** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Wednesday close $89.23

The company is voluntarily recalling one lot of schizophrenia drug Risperdal Consta after discovering mold during a routine testing process, a company spokeswoman said, the latest in a string of recalls over the past two years.

** BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, Wednesday close $43.26

The drugmaker's immunotherapy drug Yervoy failed to significantly prolong survival among patients with advanced prostate cancer who had previously received chemotherapy, according to limited data from the first late-stage study of the drug for the condition. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)