Sept 12 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

FUTURES FLAT BEFORE WEEKLY JOBLESS CLAIMS REPORT

U.S. stock index futures were little changed after a seven-days straight rise by stocks and before a jobless claims report which could influence investors' bets about the Federal Reserve's stimulus policy. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 1 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.

** FACEBOOK INC, Wednesday close $45.04, up 1 pct premarket

Shares of Facebook rose more than 3 percent to a new high on Wednesday, valuing the world's No. 1 social network at $106 billion, as investors focused on its recent mobile advertising advances and the potential to expand ad revenue into new areas.

** VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Wednesday close $79.81, up 3 pct premarket

** AMETEK INC, Wednesday close $44.43, up 2 pct premarket

** ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC, Wednesday close $3.82, down 2 pct premarket

** SAIC Inc, Wednesday close $14.77

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late Wednesday that Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices and SAIC in the S&P 500 after the close of trading on Sept. 20.

** LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC, $69.02, down 9 pct premarket

The retailer , recovering from a setback after its see-through yoga pants were recalled earlier this year, trimmed its forecast. For the 2013 full fiscal year, the company expects net revenue in the range of $1.625 billion to $1.635 billion, down from $1.645 billion to $1.665 billion previously forecast.

** VERA BRADLEY INC, Wednesday close $19.45, down 11 pct premarket

The women's handbag and accessories retailer forecast third-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as it expects its gross margin to decline due to increased promotional activity. The company also lowered its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

** MEN'S WEARHOUSE INC, Wednesday close $38.77, down 14 pct premarket

The retailer reported lower-than-expected results for the second quarter and lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing difficult macro trends in the apparel industry.

** SANOFI SA, Wednesday close $49.21, down 2 pct premarket

The French drugmaker said it would withdraw its U.S. application for diabetes treatment lixisenatide to wait for results from an ongoing cardiovascular patient study. The decision will delay the drug's launch in the world's biggest market.

** EXTREME NETWORKS INC, Wednesday close $4.03, up 10 pct premarket

The network-gear maker said it would buy privately held wired and wireless network hardware and software company Enterasys Networks Inc for $180 million in cash. Extreme Networks expects the deal to add to earnings immediately.

** SYNTA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP, Wednesday close $6.74, up 11 pct premarket

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track status to its lead experimental drug ganetespib as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. A fast-track designation expedites regulatory review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.

** DOMINION RESOURCE INC Wednesday close $58.61, up 5 pct premarket

The Obama administration on Wednesday authorized natural gas exports from a fourth U.S. facility -- Dominion Resource's Cove Point terminal on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay -- unexpectedly accelerating a review process that would-be gas exporters and their allies in Congress had criticized as too slow.

** WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL LTD, Wednesday close $15.74, down 8 pct premarket

Brokerage Raymond James downgraded the oilfield services company's stock to "market perform" from "outperform", citing its "overly optimistic" full-year forecast and the management uncertainty following the departure of Chief Financial Officer John Briscoe.

** ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD, Wednesday close $38.72, up 4 pct premarket

The world's second-biggest cruise operator more than doubled its dividend to 25 cents per share for the third quarter from 12 cents per share in the preceding quarter.

** ARCH COAL INC, Wednesday close $5.11

** ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC, Wednesday close $6.65

** JAMES RIVER COAL CO, Wednesday close $2.30

** PEABODY ENERGY CORP, Wednesday close $18.69

** WALTER ENERGY INC, Wednesday close $15.32

China unveiled comprehensive new measures to tackle air pollution, with plans to slash coal consumption and close polluting mills, factories and smelters, but experts said implementing the bold targets would be a major challenge.

** CLIFF NATURAL RESOURCES, Wednesday close $23.64, down 1.6 pct premarket

Miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc CLF.N has lost a key land dispute at a Canadian tribunal that could cause more problems for its already troubled Black Thor chromite project in northern Ontario's mineral-rich Ring of Fire.

** HALCON RESOURCES CORP, Wednesday close $4.93, up 2.4 pct premarket

The oil and gas company said it would sell some non-core assets in the United States for about $302 million. The company said the assets produce about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

** GLU MOBILE INC, Wednesday close $2.41, down 6.6 pct after market

The mobile game maker reaffirmed its forecast for the third quarter, which were largely below analysts' expectations. The company had forecast an adjusted loss of 10 cents to 11 cents on revenue of $19.6 million to $21 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 10 cents on revenue of $20.3 million.

** ZYNGA INC, Wednesday close $3.00, up 2 pct premarket

Brokerage Evercore Partners upgraded the game publisher's stock to "equal weight" from "underweight" as it expects Zynga to launch a game to compete with King's "Candy Crush Saga".

** REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC, Wednesday close $48.21

** LORILLARD INC, Wednesday close $44.08

** ALTRIA GROUP INC, Wednesday close $35.41

U.S. cigarette makers lost a bid to reduce payments to nine states that were part of a landmark 1998 tobacco settlement, an arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday.

** JINKO SOLAR HOLDING CO LTD, Wednesday close $18.62

The solar panel maker said it was aiming to expand its grid-linked projects to 200 megwatt (MW) by the end of the year. The company expects to ramp that up to 500 MW by the end of 2014, generating about 590 million yuan ($96.43 million) in revenue.

** PANDORA MEDIA INC, Wednesday close $21.38, up 5 pct after market

The online streaming music company named former Microsoft Corp executive and venture capitalist Brian McAndrews as president, chairman and CEO on Wednesday. McAndrews, 54, replaces Joe Kennedy who announced in March he was leaving Pandora.

** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Wednesday close $53.26

The biggest U.S.-based bank may settle probes by U.S. regulators into its credit card debt collection practices and sales of identity-theft products within weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan had previously disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product investigations. Reuters' source, who declined to be identified by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for months but have heated up recently.

** TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Wednesday close $110.43

A company executive said the pay TV operator lost subscribers during a month-long blackout of CBS Corp in three major markets, while the broadcast network's CEO said it suffered no financial harm from rate dispute.

** JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Wednesday close $89.23

The company is voluntarily recalling one lot of schizophrenia drug Risperdal Consta after discovering mold during a routine testing process, a company spokeswoman said, the latest in a string of recalls over the past two years.

** BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, Wednesday close $43.26

The drugmaker's immunotherapy drug Yervoy failed to significantly prolong survival among patients with advanced prostate cancer who had previously received chemotherapy, according to limited data from the first late-stage study of the drug for the condition. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)