Sept 13 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

FUTURES LITTLE CHANGED AHEAD OF DATA FLURRY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed ahead of data on retail sales data. S&P 500 futures rose 1.8 points, Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 point, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.

** FACEBOOK INC, Thursday close $44.75, up 1 pct premarket

The social networking site is testing videos that play automatically on mobile versions of its service, setting the stage to turn the 1.15 billion-member social network into an attractive venue for lucrative, television-like video ads.

** INTEL CORP, Thursday close $22.63, up 2 pct premarket

Jefferies and Co upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "buy" from "hold", saying the company was focusing on making microprocessors that are lower power, higher performance and cheaper than those offered by competitors. "This new focus should translate to share gains in sub-$500 tablets, 2-in-1 PCs and handsets," analysts said in a note. The brokerage raised its price target on the stock to $30 from $27.

** SINA CORP, Thursday close $84.99, up 3 pct premarket

Shares of the company, which operates China's Weibo microblogging website, rose after Twitter announced its IPO on Thursday.

** SANGAMO BIOSCIENCES INC, Thursday close $10.50, up 5 pct premarket

The drugmaker said its experimental HIV drug controlled the fatal virus at or below the limit of detection in a mid-stage study. Results of the drug, SB-728-T, were presented at the Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.

** PACTERA TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD, Thursday close $6.78, down 1 pct premarket

China's largest technology outsourcing firm received a reduced offer from a group led by Blackstone Group LP to be taken private for about $600 million in cash.

** ULTA BEAUTY, Thursday close $100.16, up 14 pct premarket

The beauty products retailer reported a 28 percent jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by new brands and growth in its e-commerce business.

** STRATASYS LTD, Thursday close $97.79, down 5 pct premarket

The 3D printer maker said it would offer 4.5 million common shares at $93 each. The company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 of its shares to cover over-allotments, if any.

** SAFEWAY INC, Thursday close $26.59, up 3 pct premarket

Credit Suisse upgraded the supermarket operator's stock to "outperform" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.

** ANALOGIC CORP, Thursday close $79.72, up 3 after market

The biotechnology company reported a 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by a surge in sales in the medical imaging business, and said it expects upper single digit revenue growth in full year ending July 31, 2014.

** MARKETO INC, Thursday close $36.66, down 2 pct premarket

The enterprise software company priced the follow-on public offering of 6 million shares at $35.50 each, a discount to their closing price on Thursday. The company had about 37 million shares as of Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

** UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC, Thursday close $59.97, up 4 pct after market

The distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on Thursday and forecast full-year sales above analysts' estimates.

** PVR PARTNERS LP, $24.11, down 4 pct after market

The natural gas and coal company said on Thursday it was offering 5.5 million common units to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.

** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, Thursday close $38.02, down 2 pct after market

The chipmaker said on Thursday that it would offer 25 million common shares in a secondary offering.

** VODAFONE GROUP PLC , Thursday close $33.40

Vodafone has secured enough shares in Kabel Deutschland for its 7.7 billion euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany's largest cable company to succeed, Vodafone said on Thursday.

** VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC, Thursday close $47.35

Leading bond-fund managers Pacific Investment Management Co. and BlackRock Inc bought about $13 billion of the debt Verizon Communications sold in its record $49 billion bond offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** MICROSOFT CORP, Thursday close $32.69

The software giant is laying off dozens of contract and freelance writers from its MSN news and entertainment portal as it seeks to reshape itself as a devices and services company. A company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to specify the number or comment further. A person familiar with the situation said the cuts could affect more than 100 people.

** DELCATH SYSTEMS INC, Thursday close $0.37, down 19 pct premarket

The medical device maker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers recommended against its approval.

** SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP, Thursday close $26.87

Raymond James upgraded the bank holding company's stock to "outperform" from "market perform" after the company acquired Metropolitan National Bank from its parent company Rogers Bancshares Inc for $53.6 million in cash. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)