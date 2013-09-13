(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
Sept 13 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:
WALL ST EDGES UP AT OPEN AFTER DATA, FED EYED
U.S. stocks edged up at the open after retail sales and
wholesale inflation data did little to alter market expectations
the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its stimulus
measures next week. The Dow Jones industrial average rose
0.27 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 percent and the
Nasdaq Composite added 0.21 percent.
** INTEL CORP, $23.22, up 2.6 pct (9:54 a.m. ET)
Jefferies and Co upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "buy"
from "hold", saying the company was focusing on making
microprocessors that are lower power, higher performance and
cheaper than those offered by competitors. "This new focus
should translate to share gains in sub-$500 tablets, 2-in-1 PCs
and handsets," analysts said in a note. The brokerage raised its
price target on the stock to $30 from $27.
** GSV CAPITAL CORP, $13.77, up 13 pct (9:53 a.m.
ET)
The investment management firm holds more than $37 million
stock of Twitter Inc, which filed for an initial public offering
on Thursday. The value of the Twitter investment, as of June 30,
is 15 percent of GSV's net portfolio.
** SINA CORP, $86.15, up 2 pct (9:52 a.m. ET)
Shares of the company, which operates China's Weibo
microblogging website, rose after Twitter announced its IPO on
Thursday.
** PRANA BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD, $4.32, down 13 pct
(9:36 a.m. ET)
The drugmaker said results of a mid-stage study of its drug
to treat the breakdown of brain nerve cells will be delayed
until early 2014. The drug, PBT2, is also being tested in three
other clinical trials including Alzheimer's.
** GALENA BIOPHARMA INC, $1.90, down 16 pct (9:35
a.m. ET)
The biotechnology company said it would offer 17.5 million
units at $2 each, for gross proceeds of $35 million. Each unit
comprises one share and a warrant to purchase 0.35 of a share of
common stock for $2.50 per share.
** NANOSPHERE INC, $1.82, down 9 pct (9:38 a.m. ET)
The molecular diagnostics company said it would offer 15
million shares of its common stock at $1.75 each, for net
proceeds of about $24.1 million.
** PACTERA TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD, $6.45,
down 5 pct (9:51 a.m. ET)
China's largest technology outsourcing firm received a
reduced offer from a group led by Blackstone Group LP to
be taken private for about $600 million in cash.
** ULTA BEAUTY, $115.34, up 15 pct (9:51 a.m. ET)
The beauty products retailer reported a 28 percent jump in
second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by new brands and
growth in its e-commerce business.
** SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES, $9.08, down 7 pct (9:41
a.m. ET)
The hotel investment company priced its public offering of
15 million shares at $9.20 each, which represents a discount of
6 percent to the stock's closing price of $9.76 on Thursday.
** STRATASYS LTD, $93.71, down 4 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)
The 3D printer maker said it would offer 4.5 million common
shares at $93 each. The company also granted the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 of its
shares to cover over-allotments, if any.
** SAFEWAY INC, $27.68, up 4 pct (9:50 a.m. ET)
Credit Suisse upgraded the supermarket operator's stock to
"outperform" from "neutral," according to Theflyonthewall.com.
** MARKETO INC, $35.76, down 2 pct (9:49 a.m. ET)
The enterprise software company priced the follow-on public
offering of 6 million shares at $35.50 each, a discount to their
closing price on Thursday. The company had about 37 million
shares as of Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
** UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC, $67.50, up 13 pct
(9:49 a.m. ET)
The distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods
reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter on
Thursday and forecast full-year sales above analysts' estimates.
** NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV, $37.18, down 2 pct (9:48
a.m. ET)
The chipmaker said on Thursday that it would offer 25
million common shares in a secondary offering.
** DELCATH SYSTEMS INC, $0.32, down 14 pct (9:46
a.m. ET)
The medical device maker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more
trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers
recommended against its approval.
** SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP, $27.85, up 3 pct
(9:45 a.m. ET)
Raymond James upgraded the bank holding company's stock to
"outperform" from "market perform" after the company acquired
Metropolitan National Bank from its parent company Rogers
Bancshares Inc for $53.6 million in cash.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal; Editing by Don Sebastian)