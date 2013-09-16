(For more market insights, including options activity, click on
; for the Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
Sept 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
** PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC, Friday close $3.22,
up 8.7 pct premarket
The Israel-based company said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration lifted its clinical hold on a mid-stage trial of
the company's experimental drug for muscle pain. Pluristem said
the FDA allowed it to go ahead with the study, saying that
Pluristem had addressed all issues related to the hold.
** HUNTSMAN CORP, Friday close $19.27, up 1.2 pct
after market
Brokerage KeyBanc Capital Markets raised its rating on the
chemical maker's stock to "buy" from "hold" on Friday, according
to theflyonthewall.com. Jefferies on Monday also upgraded
Huntsman to "buy", citing gains in 2014-2015 from its propylene
oxide-making joint venture with China's refiner Sinopec Corp
, which is expected to be completed by the
end of next year and its presence in Europe, among other things.
** BOEING CO, Friday close $111.33
Top decision makers in South Korea's 8.3 trillion won ($7.64
billion) fighter jet tender have briefed the president on the
outcome of an assessment process and told her that Boeing Co's
F-15 Silent Eagle was the sole eligible bid, a source
with knowledge of the process told Reuters.
** GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, Friday close $51.41
A combination treatment from the drugmaker for melanoma, the
deadliest form of skin cancer, has won priority review from U.S.
regulators. The move means the Food and Drug Administration will
now decide whether to approve the dual use of Tafinlar, also
known as dabrafenib, and Mekinist, or trametinib, by early
January.
** REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, Friday close $289.96
Sanofi chief executive Chris Viehbacher told an
investor conference the group had the resources to do
"opportunistic" share buybacks, as well as making bolt-on
acquisitions and potentially increasing its stake in U.S.
biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
** TESCO CORP, Friday close $16.33
Britain's biggest retailer said the pork it sold as from a
British farm probably came from a Dutch one, the latest public
relations blow for the company. The firm is attempting to revive
its fortunes in its home market after losing share to rivals,
but has suffered a series of setbacks this year, including the
discovery across Europe of horsemeat in products labelled as
beef.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)